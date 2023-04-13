Vigil held in Louisville to honor victims of shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been three days of tears and mourning in downtown Louisville after a shooter stripped away safety and security from those who worked at Old National Bank.

Wednesday night, an interfaith vigil was held to honor the five lives lost and eight others wounded in that tragedy. Hundreds gathered at the Mohammad Ali Center Plaza Wednesday evening in a sign of solidarity.

"We were not meant to go through tough times alone, and luckily we don’t have to," said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Governor Andy Beshear longed for one more chance to speak to his dear friend Tommy Elliott.

"I lost one of my best friends on Monday. But I’ve got two friends and more that survived because LMPD got there in about 3 minutes. I want to thank you all," Governor Beshear.

Former Congressman John Yarmuth’s wife, Cathy Yarmuth, says she was devastated and frustrated by this recent violent attack on her beloved Louisville.

“We’re just heartbroken for the family and horrified by the gun violence, again just a few weeks after Nashville,” said Yarmuth. “I know how many majority of Kentuckians feel about gun regulations. It seems like a big hill to climb, but how many more incidents does it take?”

Five precious Kentuckians did not come home Monday. Now, two more remain in the hospital. One of them, Officer Nickolas Wilt, remains in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey spoke to Officer Wilt’s mom right after she had watched the chilling body camera footage released yesterday.

“And she said, ‘I was looking at his hands to see if he was scared. They never shook, and that’s my child. Whenever anybody was In trouble, he ran to help them.’” McGarvey said.

It was not a day for answers, but instead, one step toward, a long journey to healing.

“While my faith is tested, and maybe even shaken, I do believe, I still believe, I believe in a loving God who will one day explain to me how this could happen,” said Governor Beshear.

