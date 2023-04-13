Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The run of dry & sunny days is about to end

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been on quite a pleasant streak of weather this week. You’ll get one more day before changes show up.

Today’s weather features temperatures climbing to their warmest point, with highs in the 80s. Most of the day will be sunny but the later you get into the day, the cloudier the skies will become.

Scattered showers are expected to increase on Friday, although it’s not expected to be a total washout. Better rain chances are predicted by Sunday, with a cold front entering the region. This will give us the best chance of rain that we face.

That same front will cause temperatures to drop down into the 50s by Monday. So you are looking at a swing from around 80 on Saturday to 55 by Monday.

Looking ahead, the numbers are expected to improve by next week, with more warmth anticipated. So while there may be some cooler temperatures and wet weather to contend with in the coming days, there is hope on the horizon for those who are looking forward to a return to warmer, more pleasant conditions.

Take care of each other!

