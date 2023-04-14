Counter Clocks create scholarship in honor of student who lost life to gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Counter Clocks have created a new scholarship to honor a high school student killed by gunfire.

Trinity Gay was 15 years old and a student at Lafayette High School when she lost her life to gun violence in 2016.

At the time, the former Lexington Legends had a mural put up in honor of Trinity. Starting next spring, the Lexington Counter Clocks will start a new scholarship in her honor.

The Trinity Gay Scholarship will be awarded to one Fayette County Public Schools high school senior each year.

In order to be considered for the $1,500 scholarship, students must maintain a 3.0 GPA, participate in at least one sport or extracurricular activity and demonstrate involvement in the local community. Students must also submit an essay on the impact of gun violence.

Counter Clocks officials say because so many people have been affected by gun violence, they hope the essay portion of this scholarship gives students a chance to get some feelings off their chests and maybe even present a new solution to gun violence in the community.

They also tell us this is just one part of the team’s efforts to use baseball to help better the Lexington community.

“To many, it’s a baseball stadium but what we are is an outlet for friends and family and fellowship here to have something to do you know because when there’s not things to do people turn to sometimes making bad decisions. We certainly don’t want that,” said Mike Allison, Lexington Counter Clocks.

The mural of Trinity has been vandalized through the years, so, with the many changes to the stadium, the team says they sat down with Trinity’s family to discuss how they could continue her legacy and they decided on the scholarship. The future of the mural is still up in the air, but a new plaque will be installed in Trinity’s honor inside of the stadium to ensure it can be preserved long-term.

The Lexington Counter Clocks’ season kicks off on April 28 with a three-game homestand against the York Revolution.

