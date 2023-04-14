Emilien Pitre smokes four hits in series opener against No. 1 LSU

The No. 11 Wildcats can’t overcome early deficit in 16-6 defeat
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 1 team in the country played to that lofty ranking, scoring 14 runs in the first three innings of a 16-6 victory over No. 11 Kentucky at Alex Box Stadium on Thursday night.

The Tigers took advantage of a bevy of self-inflicted mistakes and scored 13 two-out runs in the game. UK pitchers hit five LSU batters in those early innings, a ball was lost in the sun in the outfield that dropped for a hit and a fielding error directly led to a pair of grand slams and a three-run home run for the Tigers.

The Cats fell to 27-6 overall and 9-4 in Southeastern Conference play.

UK was up against arguably the top prospect for the 2023 MLB Draft in pitcher Paul Skenes and held its own. The Cats pounded out the most hits (seven) and earned runs (four) in a game against the right-hander with a 100 MPH fastball and devastating slider who leads the nation in strikeouts. Previously, he had not allowed more than five hits or two earned runs in a game.

Sophomore infielder Emilien Pitre had three of those hits off Skenes on his way to a perfect 4-for-4 night with three RBI.

