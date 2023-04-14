Fired Fayette Co. Health Commissioner to request board to reconsider

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Health Commissioner fired less than three months on the job plans to ask the board that dismissed her to reconsider.

In a special meeting on April 8, the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health fired Dr. Shelia Owens-Collins.

On Friday, attorney Scott White told WKYT that his client plans to file a formal request next week for a hearing to reconsider the decision. White wouldn’t rule out a lawsuit.

Calling the board “dysfunctional,” White said board members questioned three things: policy changes involving health department employees working from home, stipends for some of those employees, and the creation of an i-t position to support the commissioner’s office.

“The action of the board was stunning to Dr. Collins. She had no forewarning,” White told The Lexington Herald-Leader. “She believes that she was doing her job, that she’d only been on the job for about two months and looks forward to trying to resolve this issue so she can go back to serving the people of Fayette County as the health commissioner.”

There are 14 members who currently sit on the board.

Dr. Owens-Collins was the second health commissioner to leave the job in less than a year.

