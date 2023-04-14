Former UK linebacker Bud Dupree signs with Falcons

Inks 1-year deal with Atlanta
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the...
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The Titans won 33-30 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)(Ben VanHouten | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky star Bud Dupree has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Dupree, 30, was released by the Titans in March after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the team in 2021.

Pittsburgh drafted Dupree in the first round in 2015. He played six seasons there, recording 39.5 sacks in 81 games.

