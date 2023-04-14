Former UK linebacker Bud Dupree signs with Falcons

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky star Bud Dupree has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Dupree, 30, was released by the Titans in March after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the team in 2021.

Pittsburgh drafted Dupree in the first round in 2015. He played six seasons there, recording 39.5 sacks in 81 games.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.