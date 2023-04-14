Good Question: Why does WKYT blur some faces in widely available photos?

By Victor Puente
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We often use pictures from social media when covering stories. That led to a question from a viewer about who we show.

Tom asks, Why does TV news blur out the faces of people in pictures who are with the person the story is about when the image is taken from social media and therefore, widely available?

When we use a picture like that it could be for numerous reasons, that person was a victim; they’re a suspect, maybe they’re missing.

Whatever the circumstances, it’s generally that person we want to focus on. By blurring out other people, we keep from confusing viewers about who we’re talking about.

In some instances, those other people may not want to be shown in connection to that story. Even if a picture is available on social media, there is a big difference between someone seeking it out and us showing it to thousands of viewers.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

