Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking Showers and Storms for the Weekend and Cooler air for Monday
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast | Tracking Showers and Storms for the Weekend
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will sweep across the Bluegrass, this weekend, bringing our best chance for showers and storms on Sunday.

Cooler air settles in, behind the front, for Monday.

Thanks to a high pressure, we’ll dry out and warm up next week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

