Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain returns to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain chances are back in Kentucky. At no point are we expecting washout conditions.

Today’s weather is expected to bring scattered showers throughout the day, with some areas staying dry. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s where the showers occur, but those outside the rain can expect highs in the 70s. Rain chances for Saturday are very low, so temperatures will remain in the 70s.

However, a cold front is expected to move through the region on Sunday, bringing with it showers and storms. Temperatures will start out warmer on Sunday, but will gradually cool off throughout the day. The cooler air will persist for a couple of days next week before another warm-up occurs by midweek.

That warm-up will bring highs back to the mid-70s and even some 80-degree temperatures by the time we reach Thursday. Another excellent forecast will be coming together.

Take care of each other!

