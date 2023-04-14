Kentucky Newsmakers 4/16: Fmr. US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican candidate for Governor Kelly Craft.

With just a month to go before the primary, the campaign trail is hot.

Craft has far outspent her opponents running an array of ads on different topics.

She and attorney general daniel cameron have sparred, questioning each other’s conservative credentials.

Craft is also the only major candidate who has named a running mate ‘before’ the primary, State Senator Max Wise of Campbellsville.

Why is craft running? What does she think she could accomplish if she became the second woman governor of the Commonwealth?

