Kentucky Newsmakers 4/16: Fmr. US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican candidate for Governor Kelly Craft.

With just a month to go before the primary, the campaign trail is hot.

Craft has far outspent her opponents running an array of ads on different topics.

She and attorney general daniel cameron have sparred, questioning each other’s conservative credentials.

Craft is also the only major candidate who has named a running mate ‘before’ the primary, State Senator Max Wise of Campbellsville.

Why is craft running? What does she think she could accomplish if she became the second woman governor of the Commonwealth?

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs identified
Timothy Kemp
Man found with loaded guns threatened to ‘pop people’ at Ky. Walmart, police say
Lexington’s health commissioner has been fired after just three months on the job.
Lexington’s new health commissioner fired after just three months
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school dies
KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released

Latest News

Laurel Co. Crash
Monticello police officer injured in motorcycle crash
Earlier this week, the 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting in Louisville were released.
How do 911 operators handle crisis situations?
Police lights
‘TikTok Trickster’ arrested in Lexington
Lexington CounterClocks logo
Counter Clocks create scholarship in honor of student who lost life to gun violence