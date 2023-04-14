KSP arrests man for distributing child porn online

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man has been taken into custody on child pornography charges.

Joshua Jackson, 40, was arrested April 14 by Kentucky State Police after an undercover investigation showed he was distributing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Investigators served a search warrant at a residence in Clermont seizing computers and other equipment believed to have been used in the crime.

Jackson is charged with four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. He is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

