Levis among 17 invited to attend NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is one of 17 players invited by the NFL to attend this year’s draft, it was announced on Thursday.

Levis is the first UK players invited to the Green Room since Josh Allen in 2019.

The Colts, who own the 4th pick in the draft, reportedly covet the big right-handed signal caller. Indianapolis sent a large contingent, including General Manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, to Lexington for a private workout last week.

Levis is one of four quarterbacks invited to Kansas City. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Florida’s Anthony Richardson also will attend.

