Levis among 17 invited to attend NFL Draft

Event set for April 27 in Kansas City
Will Levis is one of four quarterbacks invited to attend the NFL Draft.
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is one of 17 players invited by the NFL to attend this year’s draft, it was announced on Thursday.

Levis is the first UK players invited to the Green Room since Josh Allen in 2019.

The Colts, who own the 4th pick in the draft, reportedly covet the big right-handed signal caller. Indianapolis sent a large contingent, including General Manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, to Lexington for a private workout last week.

Levis is one of four quarterbacks invited to Kansas City. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Florida’s Anthony Richardson also will attend.

