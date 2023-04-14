Lexington police investigating after 16-year-old found shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Kearney Ridge Road.

They were called out to Kearney Ridge Road just before 7 Thursday evening.

They found a 16-year-old victim who was shot.

That victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

