Monticello police officer injured in motorcycle crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky police officer suffered serious injuries in a crash Thursday.

The crash happened at the busy intersection of Kentucky 30 and the Hal Rogers Parkway in London.

Officer Jeramy Thompson, who serves on the Monticello City Police Department, was airlifted from the scene.

Monticello officer has serious injuries after motorcycle crash in London. More at noon and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/Erqtr0E6U7 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 14, 2023

Thursday he was attending “in service” in London when he was hurt coming home.

The crash happened just before 3 as Thompson was on a motorcycle heading west. London police say a Nissan SUV was turning onto 30 from the Parkway when the collision happened. Thompson was thrown from the bike and was airlifted to UK Hospital with serious injuries.

It’s a blow to his family and the department he works for.

“He’s a very good officer,’ said Monticello Mayor Kenneth Catron. “He’s not scared. He goes in at it. He works hard every day. But always be ready for a joke because he’s going to pull one on you.”

The crash was described as being very violent and severe. Police in London had to close down the intersection of the Hal Rogers Parkway and Kentucky 30 while it was investigated and reconstructed

Officer Thompson is said to be in critical but stable condition in the ICU, his wife close by his side.

“She is still up there. Needs a lot of prayers. We need to give a lot of prayers to this family right now,” said Mayor Catron.

Thompson worked for the Monticello force for several years. He was recently honored for his work in a kidnapping case.

“He was a very integral part of getting that person back. He didn’t step back. He stepped forward,” said Mayor Catron. “I have to say our police department is good for that.”

Thompson is making progress, and we are told he may be able to leave the ICU by early next week but will face a long road to recovery.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the London Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.