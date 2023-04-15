Baseball Wildcats knock off top-ranked LSU, 13-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WKYT) - Just a day after suffering its worst loss of the season, UK bounced back with a 13-10 over No. 1 LSU on Friday in Baton Rouge.

LSU took the series opener on Thursday, 16-6 in eight innings.

The Cats used a pair of five-run innings to rally past the Tigers. Chase Stanke had three hits and drove in four runs with a two-run homer and a pair of RBI singles.

UK (28-6, 10-4) pounded out 14 hits. Emilien Pitre had three hits.

The No. 12 Wildcats will try to avoid their second straight series loss of the season on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. UK dropped a series at Georgia last week.

