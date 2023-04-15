First Mission wins Lexington Stakes; Disarm finishes third, earns start in Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (G3) was literally the final chance for Disarm to earn his way into the Kentucky Derby.

Heading into Saturday’s race at Keeneland, Disarm had 40 Derby points to his credit. Trained by Steve Asmusssen, Disarm needed to hit the board to make the starting gate in the Derby.

First Mission, the 3-1 morning line favorite, won the Lexington Stakes and Arabian Lion finished second. Disarm, the second betting choice, finished third, picking up six Derby points and putting him squarely in the field for the May 6th Run for the Roses.

The Lexington Stakes was worth 20 points for first, eight points for second and six points for third.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.