Hundreds of volunteers help ‘Reforest the Bluegrass’

The program has planted more than 200,000 trees so far.
Hundreds of volunteers help ‘Reforest the Bluegrass’
Hundreds of volunteers help ‘Reforest the Bluegrass’(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s annual tree planting event returned for the first time in four years on Saturday. Hundreds of volunteers made their way to Hisle Park to participate in ‘Reforest the Bluegrass.’

It’s a community-led volunteer reforestation program, using volunteers to plant more trees in Lexington.

Volunteers of all ages planted tree seedlings learned about the importance of trees and received free lunch and a t-shirt for participating.

The program first started to help Lexington’s waterways because the soil was washing away. “We started reforesting because trees will help hold that soil and pool our waterways as well as take a lot of pollutants out of our system. It’s very important that we continue this even when we’re not along a stream because trees give us all kinds of benefits,” said Heather Wilson with Urban Forestry for Lexington.

Over the past two decades, more than 200,000 trees have been planted by 17,500 volunteers through the program.

“So much education out here and so many opportunities to learn about trees and be a part of building that community in our city. I think that’s really important because then as they grow up, as they become adults, as they watch their children grow up and know that they had a piece of that,” said Wilson.

Hisle Park is a special place for volunteer Joseph Wrightson. He got engaged in the park and Saturday he planted his first tree there.

“I’m a big fan of this park, so I thought it’d be fun to come out and spend a good morning,” said Wrightson. “It’s super easy, way easier than I thought it was going to be so I think it’s enlightening that it’s so easy and accessible to plant a tree. Next weekend they’re doing ‘Reforest at Home’, I’m hoping to bring some trees to my house too.”

The ‘Reforest at Home’ program will continue for its fourth year on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fayette County residents will have the chance to pick up free trees at one of three pick-up locations:

  • Castlewood Park - 209 Castlewood Drive
  • Jacobson Park - 4001 Athens Boonesboro Road
  • Waverly Park - 4244 Southmoor Park

Large shade tree seedlings and small flowering tree seedlings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Households are limited to five trees total and no more than two small flowering trees.

For more information about Reforest the Bluegrass and Reforest at Home, visit https://www.lexingtonky.gov/reforest-bluegrass

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
‘TikTok Trickster’ arrested in Lexington
Fire officials say that at least 11 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
12 horses dead in early morning barn fire
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Timothy Kemp
Man found with loaded guns threatened to ‘pop people’ at Ky. Walmart, police say
Lexington police investigating after 16-year-old found shot

Latest News

According to officials, I-75 northbound has been shut down just before North Broadway as crews...
Lexington fire department responds to interstate vehicle fire
Former Representative Lonnie Napier of Garrard County has passed away.
Former State Rep. Lonnie Napier passes away at 82
Trevor Bush on the new Disney+ show "The Crossover."
Kentucky teen starring in new Disney+ show
MetroSafe call-takers and dispatchers outline the day of the Old National Bank Shooting and the...
MetroSafe dispatch outlines 911 calls they received during Old National Bank shooting