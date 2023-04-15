Hundreds of volunteers help ‘Reforest the Bluegrass’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s annual tree planting event returned for the first time in four years on Saturday. Hundreds of volunteers made their way to Hisle Park to participate in ‘Reforest the Bluegrass.’

It’s a community-led volunteer reforestation program, using volunteers to plant more trees in Lexington.

Volunteers of all ages planted tree seedlings learned about the importance of trees and received free lunch and a t-shirt for participating.

The program first started to help Lexington’s waterways because the soil was washing away. “We started reforesting because trees will help hold that soil and pool our waterways as well as take a lot of pollutants out of our system. It’s very important that we continue this even when we’re not along a stream because trees give us all kinds of benefits,” said Heather Wilson with Urban Forestry for Lexington.

Over the past two decades, more than 200,000 trees have been planted by 17,500 volunteers through the program.

“So much education out here and so many opportunities to learn about trees and be a part of building that community in our city. I think that’s really important because then as they grow up, as they become adults, as they watch their children grow up and know that they had a piece of that,” said Wilson.

Hisle Park is a special place for volunteer Joseph Wrightson. He got engaged in the park and Saturday he planted his first tree there.

“I’m a big fan of this park, so I thought it’d be fun to come out and spend a good morning,” said Wrightson. “It’s super easy, way easier than I thought it was going to be so I think it’s enlightening that it’s so easy and accessible to plant a tree. Next weekend they’re doing ‘Reforest at Home’, I’m hoping to bring some trees to my house too.”

The ‘Reforest at Home’ program will continue for its fourth year on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fayette County residents will have the chance to pick up free trees at one of three pick-up locations:

Castlewood Park - 209 Castlewood Drive

Jacobson Park - 4001 Athens Boonesboro Road

Waverly Park - 4244 Southmoor Park

Large shade tree seedlings and small flowering tree seedlings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Households are limited to five trees total and no more than two small flowering trees.

For more information about Reforest the Bluegrass and Reforest at Home, visit https://www.lexingtonky.gov/reforest-bluegrass

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.