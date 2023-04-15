Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms on Sunday. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind.

Speaking of the wind, expect wild wind gusts, both Sunday and Monday, of up to 35-40 mph.

Cooler air settles in, behind the front, for Monday.

Thanks to a high pressure, we’ll dry out and warm up next week.

Showers and storms return as we end the week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.