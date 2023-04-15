Kentucky teen starring in new Disney+ show

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teen is starring in a new show on Disney+.

17-year-old Trevor Raine Bush of Jessamine County plays a role in the new Disney+ series “The Crossover.”

Bush is a student at West Jessamine High School and has been acting since he was eight, but it wasn’t until recently that he landed his first big role on Disney+.

We caught up with Bush to talk about his experience of a lifetime.

“I remember that day like it was yesterday,” Bush said. “My family was like, ‘Oh my goodness,’ and I was just kind of in shock, like ‘no way,’ ‘no way.’”

Bush says he had to audition virtually because of the pandemic.

The process was actually really, really fast,” Bush said. “I remember I got the audition, did it, sent it in, went to track. That next day or two, I got a callback and said, ‘Ooh, this is sweet.’”

That callback led to more screen tests.

“I did a chemistry test with the crew and the cast, and it was a lot of fun. It took like 6 hours. And two days later, they’re like, ‘Ok, you got the job. We’re sending you out to New Orleans to film the pilot for 19 days,’” Bush said.

“The Crossover” is a coming-of-age story about twins who play basketball and all of the ups and downs both on and off the court.

“I play Vondie, and he is the twins’ best friend and teammate on the court,” Bush said.

Bush, who always dreamed of landing a role like this, says being on the set made it all that more real.

“It wasn’t until I got out there to New Orleans and saw the set, saw the cameras, and thought, ‘Oh, this is real; this is happening,” said Bush.

Disney+ picked up the show a year later, and Bush found himself on the way to Hollywood, flying to Los Angeles to finish filming the next seven episodes.

Bush says he got into acting after going on vacation at Disney and watching an Indiana Jones show. He was also inspired by Jim Carey in the Ace Ventura movies.

