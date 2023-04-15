Lexington fire department responds to interstate vehicle fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighters have been working to clear the scene of an RV trailer that caught fire before noon on Saturday.

Crews first responded to the 113-mile marker of I-75 northbound at around 11:30 AM. According to officials, I-75 northbound has been shut down just before North Broadway as crews work to clear the scene. This incident is impacting traffic throughout Lexington.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

