Morehead, Spradlin agree to contract extension

Men’s basketball coach extended through ‘26-27 season
Morehead St. coach Preston Spradlin agreed to a contract extension that runs through the...
Morehead St. coach Preston Spradlin agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season.(WYMT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD Ky. (WKYT) - Fresh off its first Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title, Morehead State and head men’s basketball coach Preston Spradlin have agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Spradlin led the Eagles to their third consecutive 20-plus win season.

The Floyd Co. native has been at Morehead nine seasons, the past six as the full-time head coach.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
‘TikTok Trickster’ arrested in Lexington
Fire officials say that at least 11 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
12 horses dead in early morning barn fire
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Timothy Kemp
Man found with loaded guns threatened to ‘pop people’ at Ky. Walmart, police say
Lexington police investigating after 16-year-old found shot

Latest News

Chase Stanke drove in four runs on Friday to lead No. 12 Kentucky past top-ranked LSU, 13-10.
Baseball Wildcats knock off top-ranked LSU, 13-10
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the...
Former UK linebacker Bud Dupree signs with Falcons
Will Levis is one of four quarterbacks invited to attend the NFL Draft.
Levis among 17 invited to attend NFL Draft
Emilien Pitre Smokes Four Hits in Series Opener Against No. 1 LSU
Emilien Pitre smokes four hits in series opener against No. 1 LSU