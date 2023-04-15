World War 2 Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -World War 2 veteran Albert B. Wess was celebrated today for the accomplishment of a lifetime-his 100th birthday.

“I never knew it was gonna be like this. This thing is something else isn’t it?” shared Wess regarding the party.

The Bracktown First Baptist Church welcomed the celebration by inviting his loved ones to gather and celebrate.

“We are here to celebrate the man of the hour, Mr. Allen B. Wess Sr,” said member of the church, Shelia Gatewood.

Wess was drafted in the army 80 years ago tomorrow, On his 20th birthday. But his service didn’t stop with his retirement.

“Once he put the uniform down and finished serving the nation, he served the community,” said Whitney P. Allen, Commissioner with the Department. of Veterans Affairs

Among the special gifts and recognition given to him, some more notable birthday wishes were given by Governor Andy Beshear and President Joe Biden.

“Thank you for being such a great part of Team Kentucky. I appreciate you. Have a great birthday and amazing year ahead,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

But even after all the gifts, dedications and recognitions, Wess says he dedicates his own day, and all of his life, to the Lord.

“All I can say is, ‘to God be the glory’ that’s the only thing.”

Tomorrow is officially “Albert B Wess Day” accoring to Wess’s hometown.

