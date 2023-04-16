EKU Baseball wins series over No. 15 FGCU

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday in a double-header against 15th ranked Florida Gulf Coast (27-9, 11-5 ASUN), the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-20, 6-9 ASUN) clinched the series over the Eagles in in the first game of the day, 8-7 with a walk-off run from Miguel Larreal inside Earle Combs Stadium. Eastern dropped game three of the series, 23-7.

EKU had already taken game one of the series, 17-6 in seven innings on Friday night, coming off a 12-run loss at No. 12 Tennessee Tuesday night.

Saturday was Jackie Robinson Day, and the 2012 EKU conference championship team was also recognized at the game.

The Colonels play two-games midweek next; on Tuesday they host Marshall for a 4:00 P.M. first pitch and on Wednesday they go to Huntington, West Virginia to face The Heard.

