EKU Baseball wins series over No. 15 FGCU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday in a double-header against 15th ranked Florida Gulf Coast (27-9, 11-5 ASUN), the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-20, 6-9 ASUN) clinched the series over the Eagles in in the first game of the day, 8-7 with a walk-off run from Miguel Larreal inside Earle Combs Stadium. Eastern dropped game three of the series, 23-7.

EKU had already taken game one of the series, 17-6 in seven innings on Friday night, coming off a 12-run loss at No. 12 Tennessee Tuesday night.

Saturday was Jackie Robinson Day, and the 2012 EKU conference championship team was also recognized at the game.

Great having the 2012 conference champs back in the house! #GoBigE pic.twitter.com/YSVW3syx5T — EKU Baseball (@EKUBaseball) April 15, 2023

The Colonels play two-games midweek next; on Tuesday they host Marshall for a 4:00 P.M. first pitch and on Wednesday they go to Huntington, West Virginia to face The Heard.

