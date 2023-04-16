EKY quilters make community quilt for flood relief

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood relief efforts are still continuing in several parts of the region, and recently, a group of quilters from across six counties have come together to use their skills to help.

Thirty-three quilters from across the region have collaborated on a community quilt that is being raffled off for flood relief.

Proceeds from the raffle will go toward EKY Mutual Aid, which will be using those funds to help flood survivors get back on their feet.

”It does feel empowering in a way to know that we have skills like quilting that can help fundraise for this and help support our neighbors, and to remember too that it’s part of a long tradition of using quilting and textiles in general for community care,” said Nicole Musgrave, the lead artist in the community quilt project. “I think it’s important to remember that we’re part of a long lineage of doing this kind of thing.”

Musgrave said the raffle has raised more than $1,300 so far.

“To me, it just means the world. It’s such an Appalachian skill to pass on and it just stitches us together. We’re all stitched together,” said EKY Mutual Aid organizer Misty Skaggs. “It’s so literal and figurative and beautiful all at once.”

To enter the raffle, you must make a direct donation to EKY Mutual Aid.

Donations can be made via Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal @ekymutualaid.

Tickets are one for $5 or five for $25. There is no limit as to how many tickets can be purchased.

The Community Quilt Raffle for EKY Mutual Aid will end Monday, April 17, at midnight.

