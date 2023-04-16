Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking a Few Chilly Showers and a Wild Wind for Monday
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A wild, chilly wind is taking over, behind a cold front, as we start the new week. Expect a wild wind, from the W, on Monday, gusting up to 35-40 mph.
Thanks to a high pressure, we’ll dry out and warm up next week.
Showers and storms return next weekend.
Highs warm from around 50, on Monday, to the lower 80s, by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
