KSP investigates fatal collision in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened in Danville early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 12:30 AM, Danville Police were called to the intersection of Main Street and 2nd Street for a report of an injury collision. The collision included a moped and a vehicle from the Danville City Fire Squad.

The fire vehicle was traveling eastbound and entered the intersection of Main St. and 2nd St. The moped was traveling northbound on 2nd St., where both vehicles collided in the intersection. The fire vehicle was reportedly not being used for emergency response at the time.

The moped driver, a 46-year-old male, was transported by Boyle County EMS to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving there.

Danville Police has requested that Kentucky State Police continue the collision investigation.

No other injuries were reported. Additional information will be released by Kentucky State Police.

