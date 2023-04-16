Lexington SC gets first win in club history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club (1-2-1) picked up it’s ever win Saturday night inside Georgetown College’s Toyota Stadium, 2-1 over the defending USL League One champions, South Georgia Tormenta FC (2-1-2).

Forward Nico Brown found the back of the net first in the 15th minute. That marked the first home goal for the club. After Tormenta evened the score in the second half, in the 72nd minute of the match, defender Owen Green scored on a go-ahead goal against his former club to give Lexington the 2-1 advantage.

Let's take a look back at our first home goal of the season, courtesy Nico Brown! #LEXvTRM #LexGo💚 pic.twitter.com/PGJpi5osEb — Lexington Sporting Club (@LexSporting) April 16, 2023

The win boosts Lexington to 10th place in the USL League One Standings, giving them three more playoff points. That puts them four points behind the top-ranked Charlotte Independence Club.

Lexington is home again on Saturday, hosting the Greenville Triumph SC at 7:00 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.