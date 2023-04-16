Lexington SC gets first win in club history

The Lexington Sporting Club (1-2-1) picked up it’s ever win Saturday night inside Georgetown College’s Toyota Stadium 2-1 over South Georgia Tormenta FC (2-1-2).
We now know the name and look for Lexington’s first pro soccer team.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club (1-2-1) picked up it’s ever win Saturday night inside Georgetown College’s Toyota Stadium, 2-1 over the defending USL League One champions, South Georgia Tormenta FC (2-1-2).

Forward Nico Brown found the back of the net first in the 15th minute. That marked the first home goal for the club. After Tormenta evened the score in the second half, in the 72nd minute of the match, defender Owen Green scored on a go-ahead goal against his former club to give Lexington the 2-1 advantage.

The win boosts Lexington to 10th place in the USL League One Standings, giving them three more playoff points. That puts them four points behind the top-ranked Charlotte Independence Club.

Lexington is home again on Saturday, hosting the Greenville Triumph SC at 7:00 P.M.

