No. 11 UK Baseball drops series at No. 1 LSU

The 11th ranked UK baseball (28-7, 10-5 SEC) team had an opportunity to steal a weekend series on the road at No. 1 LSU (29-6, 9-5 SEC), thanks to a Friday night upset over the Tigers, but the Bat Cats dropped game three, 7-6 Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky catcher Devin Burkes (7)
Kentucky catcher Devin Burkes (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WKYT) - The 11th ranked UK baseball (28-7, 10-5 SEC) team had an opportunity to steal a weekend series on the road at No. 1 LSU (29-6, 9-5 SEC), thanks to a Friday night upset over the Tigers, but the Bat Cats dropped game three, 7-6 Saturday afternoon inside Alex Box Stadium.

Storms delayed the first pitch by over an hour, then the Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead through three innings. Kentucky rallied and tied it in the fifth. From there the teams traded blows, with UK claiming a 6-4 lead that LSU erased with a pair of two-out, 0-2 RBI in the seventh.

LSU plated the final three runs of the game, including the game-winner with two outs in the bottom of the eighth on a bases loaded hit by pitch. UK had intentionally walked the top prospect in college ball, Dylan Crews, who is batting over .500 on the season.

The Cats avoid the sweep as the Bayou Bengals take the series 2-1, thanks to their 16-6 Thursday night win to begin the series. It’s just the second time this season the UK has lost a weekend series.

The Wildcats host Xavier for a mid-week match-up Tuesday at 6:30 P.M. inside Kentucky Proud Park.

