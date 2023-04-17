AAA sees increase in motorcycle crashes in Kentucky

With constant travel experts say they’re seeing an increase in motorcycle crashes and fatalities.
With constant travel experts say they’re seeing an increase in motorcycle crashes and fatalities.(AP)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With constant travel experts say they’re seeing an increase in motorcycle crashes and fatalities. Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA said there have been more motorcycle crashes in 2023 so far, than at this time in 2022.

She said up to this date last year, there were only 194 motorcycle crashes. Now, they’ve seen 231 motorcycle crashes in 2023. She said Kentucky has had 15 motorcycle fatalities this year. That’s compared to eight fatalities at this time last year. Weaver Hawkins described this as a trend in the wrong direction. These numbers don’t include moped or scooter crashes.

“It’s a reminder to those motorcyclists and people on mopeds or scooters as well, to make sure you go the speed limit, and make sure you’re not distracted or impaired,” Weaver Hawkins said.

She said for drivers, visibility is key.

“People driving other vehicles have more difficulty seeing a motorcyclist because of the size. Of course, that’s true for scooters and similar vehicles. So, they’re smaller and they’re harder to see. If you add things like rain, fog, those sorts of things are already impairing the ability, then it would follow that it is more difficult to see during inclement weather,” Weaver Hawkins said.

She said it’s important to stay aware, and for motorcyclists to always wear their helmet.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Bush on the new Disney+ show "The Crossover."
Kentucky teen starring in new Disney+ show
University of Kentucky Police arrested a man known as the “TikTok Trickster” Friday.
‘TikTok Trickster’ arrested in Lexington
The moped driver, a 46-year-old male, was transported by Boyle County EMS to Ephraim McDowell...
KSP investigates fatal collision in Danville
Firefighters were battling flames along in the interstate Saturday afternoon.
Lexington fire department responds to interstate vehicle fire
Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park

Latest News

Some consumers are getting tired of being asked to tip for everything and believe the act of...
Customers believe the changing of expected tip rates is getting out of hand
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
ALEA: 28 injured, 4 dead in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
EKY quilters make community quilt for flood relief
KSP investigates fatal collision in Danville
WATCH | KSP investigates fatal collision in Danville