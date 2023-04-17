Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Roller Coaster Temp Ride Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our week is off and running on a colder than normal note, kicking off a highly changeable week of weather in Kentucky. This features a big warm up, the threat for strong storms, and a big blast of cold to follow.

Let’s begin things with what’s going on our there today. We have a major temp gradient showing up from northeast to southwest. Clouds and a shower chance keep the north and northeast into the upper 40s to low 50s. Sun shine will boost areas of the south and west into the 60-65 degree range.

Clearing skies will se the stage for some frost later tonight and early Tuesday. Readings should drop deep into the 30s for most of the state, especially in the central and east.

Highs by Tuesday afternoon reach the 60s and may even touch 70 in the west. This takes us into a much warmer couple of days where temps can make a run at 80.

This is ahead of a potent storm system rolling out of the Plains and toward the Great Lakes (stop me if you’ve heard this one before). This brings rounds of showers and storms at us starting Thursday night and Friday and continuing into the first half of the weekend.

Much colder air then crashes in late weekend and early next week.

