Elections officials test ballot scanners across Ky. ahead of primary

Kentuckians will head to the polls for the primary election on May 16.
Kentuckians will head to the polls for the primary election on May 16.(WYMT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentuckians will head to the polls for the primary election on May 16.

Monday, officials were checking ballot scanners across the state to ensure their accuracy. Secretary of State Michael Adams says throughout this week, all 120 counties will complete this same ballot scanner inspection.

It’s an important step in this process, one that Adams says every county must undergo before Election Day arrives.

“Every single ballot scanner in Kentucky goes through rigorous testing before it’s ever utilized. We check the tech thoroughly before a ballot gets cast on it,” said Secretary Adams.

Adams says it proves the fairness and security of these upcoming elections.

Jessamine County Clerk Johnny Collier says they take the additional step of placing a sheriff’s deputy at every polling location.

“They’re there to make sure the public feels safe and there aren’t any problems,” said Collier.

Adams says they are only anticipating about 20% turnout statewide, yet he believes that the primary day is growing more important, yielding tighter races than those in the general election.

“It’s really important. I think as the state gets more polarized, more red and more blue, the primary elections become all that much more important. Because that’s who we end up picking in November,” said Adams.

Collier says he expects to see a similar turnout in Jessamine County, somewhere between 20 and 30 percent, but he’s hoping for more.

Voters can register for the primary until 4 p.m. on April 17.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moped driver, a 46-year-old male, was transported by Boyle County EMS to Ephraim McDowell...
KSP investigates fatal collision in Danville
Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
University of Kentucky Police arrested a man known as the “TikTok Trickster” Friday.
‘TikTok Trickster’ arrested in Lexington
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting

Latest News

You may have noticed you have a few extra days this year to file your taxes. That’s the subject...
Good Question: Why is Tax Day on April 18 this year?
Alexandra Ward, 20, of Corbin, is facing charges of Complicity to commit Murder and Complicity...
Kentucky mom now facing charges in connection with death of child
Churchill Downs changes historic grandstand signage to 149th Derby 2023
Ambulance
One dead after early morning crash on I-75