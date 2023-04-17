Fugitive wanted in three counties arrested in Knox County

Knox County man arrested, wanted in three counties
Knox County man arrested, wanted in three counties(Knox County Detention Center)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who had been evading arrest in three counties.

Ryan Taylor, 28, of Gray, was arrested on April 11 for charges in Knox, Whitley and Laurel Counties.

Taylor was arrested in Knox County on two counts of burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of more than $1,000, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing police and menacing.

He was also wanted in Whitley County for failure to appear on theft, forgery, criminal possession of forged instruments, receiving stolen property and contempt of court.

Laurel County officers were also looking for him in connection to fleeing police, public intoxication and criminal mischief.

Taylor was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moped driver, a 46-year-old male, was transported by Boyle County EMS to Ephraim McDowell...
KSP investigates fatal collision in Danville
Alexandra Ward, 20, of Corbin, is facing charges of Complicity to commit Murder and Complicity...
Kentucky mom now facing charges in connection with death of child
Ambulance
One dead after early morning crash on I-75
Some consumers are getting tired of being asked to tip for everything and believe the act of...
Customers believe the changing of expected tip rates is getting out of hand
Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park

Latest News

Lane Hartzel
Ky. boy becomes official taste tester for Hershey’s
Several vehicles belonging to A Gathering Place were vandalized over the weekend.
Danville senior center vandalized over the weekend
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
The FDA designates the month of April as National Minority Health Month.
Minority Health Month aims to improve care, reduce disparities