Good Question: Why is Tax Day on April 18 this year?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You may have noticed you have a few extra days this year to file your taxes. That’s the subject of today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, we’re asking, why is Tax Day on April 18 this year?

Taxes are traditionally due April 15, but tax day can’t fall on a weekend or a holiday.

So, normally, it would have been pushed to Monday, but Washington D.C. is celebrating Emancipation Day. That’s normally April 16t, but it also can’t fall on a weekend.

The IRS says, by law, Washington D.C. holidays impact tax deadlines the same as federal holidays. also, taxpayers in Maine or Massachusetts have until April 19 to file their returns due to the Patriots’ Day holiday in those states.

Finally, people in several states like Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee who were impacted by severe storms also have extensions until later in the year.

