Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another temperature surge

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will stay down a little for us today. Most of you will fall somewhere around 10 degrees below normal.

Today’s weather will be mainly dry with temperatures in the 50s, which is roughly 10 degrees below average. The reason I worded it as mainly dry is that there is a shot of a stray shower or two. Most of you will be just fine!

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to spike up to around normal levels, with plenty of sunshine around the region. The middle of the week will be even warmer, with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s, and there is even a chance for temperatures to reach 80 degrees or higher on Thursday.

However, towards the end of the week, a front is expected to move in, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. This system will also cause temperatures to drop again for the weekend. As this round gets going and blows through the region you will likely see more gusty winds to go along with the storm chances.

Take care of each other!

