Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus calls for action against gun violence

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus (KBLC) is calling on the General Assembly to take action against gun violence.

It comes after two mass shootings in Louisville in less than a week.

“We are here to let Kentucky know that we need to move forward and to implore our colleagues in the House and the Senate to move forward with common sense gun control,” said Rep. George Brown Jr., D-Lexington.

They are asking for things like background checks, gun safety regulations and red flag laws.

“These laws have shown their worth in other states, and I believe the Commonwealth of Kentucky should have one as well so that we have one more tool to stop gun violence,” said House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort.

The KBLC is also showing its support for the “Tennessee Three.”

“What they did in Tennessee is something that should be resisted by any legislature across the United States of America,” said Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville.

While it’s rare for any legislative body in the united states to expel a member, many state legislatures have the power to do so, including in Kentucky.

“Certainly, it’s unlikely to see that sort of thing happen here. I don’t really see that happening,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “If there were to be a vacancy, whether it’s caused by death or resignation or expulsion, the legal process is the same.”

The House Speaker would call a special election in the House. The Senate President would call a special election in the Senate. Similar to in Tennessee, the expelled member could be renominated and reelected to fill the vacant seat.

Members of the KBLC will be among thousands in Tennessee on Tuesday, showing their support for gun restrictions. They will be forming a human chain between the children’s hospital, where victims in the Covenant shooting were taken, to the Tennessee State Capitol.

