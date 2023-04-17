Minority Health Month aims to improve care, reduce disparities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA designates the month of April as National Minority Health Month.

It’s designed to raise awareness of the importance of improving the health of minority populations and reducing health disparities.

According to the CDC, African Americans have higher health risk factors with stroke, high blood pressure and diabetes than other groups.

We spoke to an African American medical provider who says getting more African Americans to simply go to the doctor for routine check-ups could lower those risks.

“We are reaching out to our African American communities, making sure they have access to the care that they need and how we can help connect them with that,” Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Spokesperson Kevin Hall.

Hall says that during Minority Health Month, it’s all about meeting people where they are, meaning sending health department workers out into the community, breaking down language barriers and issues of mistrust between health officials and minorities.

“It’s working with community partners, trusted members of the community to be able to tear down those barriers,” said Hall.

Charlette Thompson is a nurse practitioner. She sees patients from her home office via telehealth, focusing on mind, body and spiritual care. Thompson is very aware of the generational illnesses that plague African Americans.

“We are at the top of the list that have the worst, that suffer the most with high blood pressure, diabetes with so many of these common conditions, and mainly its because we don’t get our yearly check-ups,” said Thompson.

Thompson says prevention is all about education.

“We need teaching, and that’s what I plan to do a lot of teaching educating our community about these different conditions,” said Thompson.

One of Thompson’s patients is Ashley Campbell. Campbell says some African Americans have a fear of going to the doctor.

“We’re more afraid to go the doctor, more afraid of what they may say what we may hear, so it kind of keeps us from going altogether,” said Campbell.

Campbell says the benefit of getting a check-up, the earlier something is detected, the better. Right now, Thompson is treating Campbell for bipolar disorder, mood swings and severe depression. She credits Campbell with getting her on the right mental track.

“Going from not wanting to leave my home to being outside feeling like I can live life, I can breathe. I see the benefits,” said Campbell.

In the near future, Thompson wants to open up her own healthcare facility so she can help her community face-to-face.

On April 29, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will host a diabetes educational expo from 10 to 1 p.m. on Harry Sykes Way. The event is free to all.

