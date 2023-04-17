Names of Chickasaw Park homicide victims released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a weekend shooting at Louisville’s Chickasaw Park.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the victims, Deaji Goodman, 28, and David Huff, 17, died from multiple gunshot wounds before they could be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Four other people were wounded in the shootings, which happened on the night of April 15 at the park in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway. Those victims were taken to UofL Health - University Hospital.

A hospital spokesperson said one of the wounded has been released. The others are reported to be stable in fair condition.

Louisville Metro police homicide detectives have made no arrests in the shootings. They ask anyone with information to call the department’s anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be made online by clicking here.

