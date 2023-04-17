Nicholasville man arrested for DUI after car crash in London

William C. Johnson was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence
William C. Johnson was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Nicholasville man was arrested for driving under the influence following a car crash five miles north of London.

Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash around 5:45 p.m. on April 14 and determined that one of the drivers, William C. Johnson, 31, of Nicholasville, was under the influence.

Johnson admitted to officials that he had used meth earlier.

Johnson was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

