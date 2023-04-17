One dead after early morning crash on I-75

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 3:30 Sunday morning near the 91-mile marker on I-75.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Madison County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 3:30 Sunday morning near the 91-mile marker on I-75.

According to the sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Robert Sinurat was driving south when his vehicle went off the road and overturned several times.

We’re told Sinurat was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Sinurat was taken to Baptist Health Richmond where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

