Teen raising money to honor fallen Kentucky officers

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Kentucky teen is raising money to send the Prestonsburg Police Department to national Police Week in Washington D.C.

For Oliva Tussey, a Prestonsburg freshman,her connection to the Prestonsburg Police Department runs deep.

“They are like my extended family,” Tussey said.

Tussey said the decision to raise money for the department to attend National Police Week in Washington, D.C. an easy one.

“I overheard them talking about how expensive it was to go, and I was like, if I can raise even a little bit of money, it will help,” Tussey said.

The Floyd County community lost three officers after they were killed in the line of duty during an ambush style attack.

During National Police Week, a candlelight vigil honors the nation’s officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

This trip is another way to honor this community’s fallen heroes including Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry.

K9 Drago was also killed in the shooting.

Jennifer Tussey, Oliva’s mother, says the fundraising shows the character of her daughter.

“She’s a leader, and that these guys mean something to her,” Jennifer Tussey said.

Olivia has hosted several fundraisers with more scheduled in the coming week. The Prestonsburg Police Department said they will need to raise about $22,000 to attend National Police Week.

