Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moped driver, a 46-year-old male, was transported by Boyle County EMS to Ephraim McDowell...
KSP investigates fatal collision in Danville
Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
University of Kentucky Police arrested a man known as the “TikTok Trickster” Friday.
‘TikTok Trickster’ arrested in Lexington
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion

Latest News

Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus calls for action against gun violence
Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus calls for action against gun violence
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Community raising funds for Louisville officer critically injured in mass shooting
The Sanders-Brown Center on Aging at the University of Kentucky runs trials that lead to...
WKYT Investigates: Sanders-Brown trying to recruit minority participants
Only one patient, LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, remains in treatment at University Hospital one...
7 patients discharged, single patient remains in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
Kentuckians will head to the polls for the primary election on May 16.
Election officials test ballot scanners across Ky. ahead of primary