Ale-8-One launching new limited-edition flavor

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Ale-8-One is launching a new flavor!

The company says they are expanding its flavor family with a limited-edition Peach Ale-8 on May 8.

We’re told the beverage company is looking to replicate the success of the Blackberry Ale-8 launch in the summer of 2022, which they say sold out before the season even ended.

The company says the limited run of Peach Ale-8 is a blend of peaches along with the signature ginger flavor of Ale-8.

