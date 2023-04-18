Body of missing man found in Kentucky River

The body of a missing Indiana man has been found.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The body of a missing Indiana man has been found.

Crews began searching for 27-year-old Paul William Young along the Kentucky River in southern Jessamine County in early April after his vehicle was found in the area.

According to Jessamine County EMA, Young’s body was found by kayakers Saturday in the High Bridge area of the river.

The body was recovered and taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort where it was confirmed to be Young.

We’re told Young has no known connections to the area. So far, not much is being said about the circumstances that led to Young being reported as missing.

We’ll keep you updated.

