Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Warm Temps For A Few Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a much milder day taking shape across the region as we get set for a surge of warm air for a few days. What goes up must come down and that’s certainly true with the forecast over the next week. Cold air will crash in over the weekend. Ugh.

Temps this morning are in the patchy frost producing 30s into much of central and eastern Kentucky, but a nice recovery is on the way for the afternoon. Temps reach the mid and upper 60s in eastern Kentucky with low 70s west and south.

Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s will be common for Wednesday and Thursday.

This warmer air is ahead of another massive storm system set to impact our weather Friday into the weekend. That’s when a cold front moves in and slows down, allowing low pressure to develop and roll along it. This looks more like a wintertime scenario with very cold air crashing in behind it.

That takes our temps to well below normal and it’s not just a quick shot. Highs on Sunday may not get out of the 40s. The numbers are well below normal and that will carry us into early next week.

