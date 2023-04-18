Danville senior center vandalized over the weekend

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Danville senior center was vandalized over the weekend.

Wheelchair-equipped transport vans were damaged beyond use, and the center’s staff are trying to figure out how to get hundreds of meals to those in need daily now.

Rita and Arlin Finke have spent the past five decades together. And they’ve spent the most recent of those days at A Gathering Place Senior Activity Center and Adult Day Health Care.

“They have exercises, crafts, they do day trips. They have many wonderful activities there, and we’re very lucky we live right close by. But we have a hill and need the bus to pick him up,” said Rita.

Rita is deaf, and Arlin has dementia and is wheelchair-bound. A van usually picks them up every day for lunch, to take them to get groceries or to doctor’s appointments. But on Monday, Ben Guerrant, the Executive Director of A Gathering Place, broke the news that the transport vans may be out of commission for some time.

“Complete and utter disappointment,” said Guerrant. “It’s heartbreaking to know that someone would destroy property that is so important and so vital to the seniors in this community that we serve. One of the things we do is the Meals on Wheels program, and we’ll deliver a little over 43,000 meals this calendar year.”

Work his team was only able to do this day thanks to several volunteers.

Over the weekend, Guerrant says their two wheelchair buses, a regular bus and their Meals on Wheels minivan, had bricks thrown through the windows. Then the vandals discharged the fire extinguishers coating the interior then ransacked the first aid kits.

“It’s one thing to feel lonely. To feel isolated. That’s one thing we can combat. We can combat isolation. We offer wellness programs, nutritional support. For some of the people we serve meals on wheels to, it’s the only social interaction they get all day,” said Guerrant.

There’s no timeline yet on when the wheelchair buses will be back up and running to help those like the Finkes.

“I hope that they’re sorry and want to make reparations,” said Rita Finke.

A Gathering Place is a non-profit. They operate on some county and city funding, as well as through donations.

Police are asking for any information about the vandalism or those who may be responsible. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Grigsby with Danville Police at 859-238-1224 ext 2651.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.