Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern stays pleasant until the end of the week

Very pleasant temperatures
Very pleasant temperatures
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks like an excellent stretch of weather continues through the end of the week.

Today’s temperature is expected to hover around the upper-60s, with many areas likely to exceed that. The sunshine will help keep us much warmer than how we started the work week. By Wednesday, the temperature is expected to climb even higher, with highs just below 80 degrees. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures ranging from 80-85 degrees.

However, a potent cold front is expected to move in on Friday, bringing widespread rain. Another wave of energy will ride along with the front and keep the showers going on Saturday. Following the cold front, temperatures are expected to drop significantly, with temperatures hovering around the lower 50s by Sunday and into the early parts of next week.

Take care of each other!

