Kayla Kowalik selected 8th in 2023 WPF Draft by USSSA Pride

Kowalik will have the opportunity to sign with the team once her eligibility with the University of Kentucky is completed
UK catcher Kayla Kowalik.
UK catcher Kayla Kowalik.(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft, the USSSA Pride selected Kentucky Softball catcher, Kayla Kowalik. She was the final pick of the second round in the draft.

The draft took place Monday night at The Yale Theatre in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and was broadcasted live on the league’s official YouTube page. Kowalik will have the opportunity to sign with the team once her eligibility with the University of Kentucky is completed following the 2023 NCAA Softball season.

USSSA Pride is based in Viera, Florida and is coached by Kelly Kretschman. The organization has participated in the NPF (National Pro Fastpitch), as well as the WPF in its existence. They won the regular season championship seven times in the NPF, including five in a row from 2014-2018. Former UK Wildcat, Abbey Cheek, is a current player for USSSA.

The WPF (Women’s Professional Fastpitch) is a four-team professional fastpitch league that runs from June 15 to August 7 with the three-game championship series coming August 15-17. It is currently the only women’s professional fastpitch league in the United States, and is backed by USA Softball and USSSA.

For the latest on UK Softball, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKSoftball.

