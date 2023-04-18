LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital

Nickolas Wilt
Nickolas Wilt(La Grange Fire Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After being hospitalized for over a week, doctors have diagnosed Louisville officer Nickolas Wilt with pneumonia.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation shared the update from Wilt’s twin brother on Tuesday.

In the update, Wilt’s brother said that pneumonia is a common illness contracted while being on a ventilator and that doctors and nurses are working to treat it.

(Story continues below)

The family asks for the community to please continue to pray during this difficult time. They said Wilt has dedicated his life to serving as both a firefighter and a dispatcher.

Outside of work, the family said Wilt has stepped up since the sudden death of his father in February and taken over being a handyman for his mother.

Wilt graduated from the police academy on March 31, just over a week before he was shot in the head responding to the Old National Bank mass shooting.

On Monday, the University of Louisville Hospital said Wilt is the only remaining patient from the shooting and is in critical but stable condition.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation has set up a fund to take care of medical expenses. To make a donation, click or tap here.

Anyone can also Venmo @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati or donate through Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s website.

All funds raised will go directly to the family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandra Ward, 20, of Corbin, is facing charges of Complicity to commit Murder and Complicity...
Kentucky mom now facing charges in connection with death of child
Ambulance
One dead after early morning crash on I-75
A west coast fast food chain is coming to Lexington.
Popular west coast food chain coming to Kentucky
Some consumers are getting tired of being asked to tip for everything and believe the act of...
Customers believe the changing of expected tip rates is getting out of hand
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Nine months after the floods, research is helping state and local leaders find areas of...
Report looks at response and effects of EKY flooding
Crews began searching for 27-year-old Paul William Young along the Kentucky River in southern...
Body of missing man found in Kentucky River
CHI Saint Joseph Health in Lexington has created a virtual nurse to provide more personalized...
New tech at Lexington hospital helping nurses better connect with patients
Senate Bill 150 concerns transgender students and lessons on sexuality.
KDE releases guidance for schools on new law concerning transgender students and lessons on sexuality