Mayor Gorton introduces new intelligence system in budget address

Gorton is proposing a $150,000 annual investment in video-based intelligence software that will be incorporated into the traffic cameras over 135 of the city's busiest intersections.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - the Mayor of Lexington says she’s presenting her budget with a ‘can do’ attitude.

Mayor Linda Gorton delivered her budget address Tuesday afternoon.

It focuses on public safety, affordable housing, improving people’s quality of life, and growing and attracting new jobs.

The budget proposal is one of the largest the city has seen.

There is over $500 million in the general fund. Some of that is going towards public safety.

Mayor Gorton says technological advances are becoming valuable tools in public safety, and a new program will add to that.

Just before Mayor Gorton’s budget address, we got a look inside Lexington police’s new Real Time Intelligence Center, which will be the eyes to solve crimes more quickly. It’s a program called FUSUS. Cities like Atlanta and Orlando have adopted this program, as well as the FLOCK system Lexington has already adopted.

Gorton is proposing a $150,000 annual investment in video-based intelligence software that will be incorporated into the traffic cameras over 135 of the city’s busiest intersections.

The program will also incorporate private cameras owned by businesses and homes, but only if they decide to register in the program.

Police say this will essentially give them even more real-time data and add there have been instances where they know this would have helped solve crimes faster.

“The beauty of it is that it links the systems which give the police a tool when, for example, there’s been a hit of a stolen vehicle, then it will integrate the traffic cameras so they can see where that vehicle went and go find it,” said Mayor Gorton.

