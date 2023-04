LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A west coast fast food chain is coming to Lexington.

According to the Herald-Leader, Jack in the Box plans to open 15 to 20 restaurants in central Kentucky.

The company is looking at locations near Hamburg, UK’s campus, and a few other spots.

The first restaurants in our area could be open by the end of next year.

